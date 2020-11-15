(37 in

© Big White



50 cm of snow in past 24 hours, 77 cm in last seven daysYesterday (Nov. 13) was a good day for ski resorts, especially Big White Ski Resort.In the past 24 hours, 50 centimeters (20 inches) of new snow has fallen, 77 cm (30 in) in the past seven days.The alpine snow base is now 68 cm (27 in) deep,Tonight, four to eight cm of snow is expected. Sunday will continue with sub-zero temperatures, bringing with it a mix of cloud and isolated flurries.The resort opens on Nov. 26, just 11 days, 18 hours away.Until then, runs are closed.