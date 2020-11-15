A Florida prosecutor wanted Epstein to face as much as 210 months -- or 17-and-a-half years -- behind bars for alleged sex crimes.The FBI wanted to arrest Jeffrey Epstein in 2007 in the U.S. Virgin Islands while he was judging a beauty contest but it did not -- in a missed opportunity the bureau's supervisory special agent was "extremely upset" about.The report, obtained by Fox News, found that Marie Villafaña, who was lead prosecutor in the Florida investigation of Epstein, had "intended to file charges by May 15, 2007 and the FBI planned to arrest Epstein immediately thereafter.In fact, the report quotes one prosector saying the FBI had "wanted to arrest [Epstein] in [the] Virgin Islands during a beauty pageant ... where he is a judge."Villafaña wanted Epstein, who had been accused of sexually abusing dozens of girls, to face as much as 210 months -- or 17-and-a-half years -- behind bars.Two months after Villafaña had wanted to arrest Epstein, Acosta decided to offer Epstein a two-year state plea to resolve the federal investigation with a secret plea deal that became the subject of a Justice Department report released this week.The Justice Department report, released this week, faulted Acosta for exercising "poor judgment" in handling the investigation into Epstein when Acosta was the top federal prosecutor in Florida.Villafaña, who was assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, said she wished the OPR released the full report so that the victims and the public could "have a fuller accounting of the depth of interference that led to theShe went on to say,David Boies, an attorney for several of Epstein's victims, called the Justice report "disappointing."Brad Edwards, an attorney for several of Epstein's victims, called the Justice report a "disappointing sidestep of the issue."U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said, "Americans ought to be enraged" about details in the Justice report regarding the sweetheart deal for Epstein."Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn't 'poor judgment' -- it is a disgusting failure," Sasse wrote. "Justice has not been served."Epstein was arrested again in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges in Florida and New York.Acosta later became President Trump's labor secretary but resigned from the administration after renewed scrutiny over the Epstein case.Epstein was found hanging in a New York City jail cell from an apparent suicide in August 2019 as he awaited legal action on his case.Bryan Llenas currently serves as a National Correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC) based in New York. Click here for more information on Bryan Llenas. Follow him on Twitter @BryanLlenas.