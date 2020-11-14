Earth Changes
Three M5+ earthquakes struck yesterday...within three minutes of each other
Sott.net
Sat, 14 Nov 2020 09:54 UTC
From Volcano Discovery:
1. M5.6 earthquake - Macquarie Island, Southern Ocean, Australia
Date & time: 13 Nov 2020 09:12:46 UTC - 1 day 1 hours ago
Local time at epicenter: Friday, 13 Nov 8.12 pm (GMT +11)
Magnitude: 5.6
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 52.954°S / 160.081°E (Australia)
2. M5.3 earthquake - Mina, Nevada
Date & time: 13 Nov 2020 09:13:51 UTC - 1 day 1 hours ago
Local time at epicenter: Friday, 13 Nov 1.13 am (GMT -8)
Magnitude: 5.3
Depth: 4.8 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 38.1693°N / 117.8533°W (Nevada, United States)
Nearest volcano: Long Valley (104 km / 65 mi)
3. M5.2 earthquake - Olancha, California
Date & time: 13 Nov 2020 09:14:21 UTC - 1 day 1 hours ago
Local time at epicenter: Friday, 13 Nov 1.14 am (GMT -8)
Magnitude: 5.2
Depth: 23.9 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 36.32233°N / 117.57917°W (California, United States)
Nearest volcano: Coso (39 km / 24 mi)
