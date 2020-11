© Joe Raedle/Getty Images



"We are going to impose criminal penalties for violent or disorderly assemblies. That'll be a third-degree felony. We will also require a felony if you incapacitate any of the roadways. We see people take over interstates. That is absolutely hazardous. It's not fair to motorists who may get caught up in that. So, that will be unacceptable."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has proposed "anti-mob" legislation in an effort to expand the state's "Stand Your Ground" law, according to a report from the Miami Herald the Hill reported If signed into law, the Miami Herald noted,The proposal comes amid several violent protests which sparked across the nation after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.which was passed in the Sunshine State in 2005,DeSantis previously introduced legislation in September which wouldHe said, at the time: