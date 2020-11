© Meet the Press screenshot



"We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the wages, lost wages for individual workers for losses to small companies to medium-sized companies, for city, states, county governments. We could do all of that, and if we did that, then we could lockdown for 4 to 6 weeks.



"And if we did that we could drive the numbers down, like they've done in Asia, like they did in New Zealand and Australia, and then we could really watch ourselves cruising into vaccine availability in the first and second quarter of next year and bringing back the economy long before that.

'COVID hell'

"Let's institute a mask mandate nationwide starting immediately and we will save lives. The estimates are we will save over 40,000 lives in the next three months if that is done,"

A top adviser on coronavirus to former Vice President Joe Biden says thatDr. Michael Osterholm made the comments Wednesday in an interview with Yahoo! Finance The director of the Center of Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota said that the government should consider a package to pay for the wages lost by Americans during that time. Osterholm said:Osterholm reiterated his claim thatfrom the public not taking guidelines from experts seriously enough.he added.Biden has also said that he would advocate for a national mask mandate by talking to local and state government leaders and trying to persuade them to implement local mandates. Biden said in August The U.S. has seen more than 10.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the country, and the death toll in the U.S. is at more than 247,000 people.