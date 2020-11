Thousand have fled their homes in the violence-hit,northern region of MozambiqueIslamist militants have beheaded more than 50 people in a football ground in a village in northern Mozambique , according to local media reports.The attack was carried out by an Isis -linked group in the village of Muatide in conflict-ridden Cabo Delgado province, and spanned several days., though they have no relation to the better-known Somali group.In May 2018, at least 10 people were beheaded in two villages in northern Mozambique that are close to their border with Tanzania.The militants have targeted isolated villages over the past months as they try to exert greater influence in the region, as a result of which thousands of people have fled.According to a BBC report, Mozambique's government has already sought international help in training its troops to control the insurgency."Heinous and horrific crimes in the name of faith and ideology. We must all unite to put an end to this totalitarian creed that is devoid of mercy and redemption," tweeted human rights activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali.International lawyer and human rights activists Hillel Neuer also expressed dismay at the incident. "Fleeing villagers were caught, beheaded & chopped to pieces in an atrocity carried out from Friday night to Sunday.— which spent today criticising the USA — will say & do 0," Neuer tweeted