Deeley's notary license was "revoked," according to Pennsylvania state records. Deeley is a member of the Democratic Party.
Deeley serves on a "Three member bipartisan board of elected officials in charge of elections and voter registration for @PhiladelphiaGov," according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners' Twitter account.
PBS / NPR Philadelphia affiliate WHYY reported on May 1, 2019:
Lisa Deeley's re-election bid for Philadelphia City Commissioner has hit a snag just weeks before the crowded Democratic primary.Deeley's current notary status is "revoked," according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Her license expired on February 8, 2019.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Deeley permanently surrendered her notary license last summer because she approved signatures on two death benefit documents without asking for identification, a violation of state law.
Deeley, the commission's chair, also didn't log her services in a notary register, according to a consent agreement she signed in early August.
City commissioners aren't required to have a notary license, but critics say Deeley's decision isn't a good look for someone running to oversee city elections.
"Signatures are really the most basic line of defense in the election process," said David Thornburgh, president of the Committee of Seventy.
"Our goal has been to produce accurate results as quickly as possible and we've continued to work toward that end," Deeley stated during the press conference.
"We will not allow corruption to steal such an important election — or any election for that matter," President Trump stated yesterday at the White House.
According to CIA contractor-turned-whistleblower Dennis Montgomery, SCORECARD, a cyberwarfare application designed to steal elections, has been activated to ensure that Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and other battleground states.
SCORECARD runs on THE HAMMER supercomputer surveillance system, according to Montgomery, who designed both HAMMER and SCORECARD.
