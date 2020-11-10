Lisa Deeley pennsylvania
Lisa Deeley, the Chairwoman of the Philadelphia City Commissioners who during a press conference today with Mayor Jim Kenney updated the nation about Philadelphia's ongoing ballot count for the 2020 presidential election, "permanently surrendered her notary license" in 2018 for approving signatures on legal documents without asking for identification, a violation of Pennsylvania law.

Deeley's notary license was "revoked," according to Pennsylvania state records. Deeley is a member of the Democratic Party.

Deeley serves on a "Three member bipartisan board of elected officials in charge of elections and voter registration for @PhiladelphiaGov," according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners' Twitter account.

PBS / NPR Philadelphia affiliate WHYY reported on May 1, 2019:
Lisa Deeley's re-election bid for Philadelphia City Commissioner has hit a snag just weeks before the crowded Democratic primary.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Deeley permanently surrendered her notary license last summer because she approved signatures on two death benefit documents without asking for identification, a violation of state law.

Deeley, the commission's chair, also didn't log her services in a notary register, according to a consent agreement she signed in early August.

City commissioners aren't required to have a notary license, but critics say Deeley's decision isn't a good look for someone running to oversee city elections.

"Signatures are really the most basic line of defense in the election process," said David Thornburgh, president of the Committee of Seventy.
Deeley's current notary status is "revoked," according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Her license expired on February 8, 2019.
State of Pennsylvania records of Lisa Deeley
During the press conference, Mayor Kenney told President Trump to "put his big boy pants on" and "acknowledge the fact that he lost," despite the fact that Pennsylvania officials have not yet called the election.

"Our goal has been to produce accurate results as quickly as possible and we've continued to work toward that end," Deeley stated during the press conference.

"We will not allow corruption to steal such an important election — or any election for that matter," President Trump stated yesterday at the White House.

According to CIA contractor-turned-whistleblower Dennis Montgomery, SCORECARD, a cyberwarfare application designed to steal elections, has been activated to ensure that Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and other battleground states.

SCORECARD runs on THE HAMMER supercomputer surveillance system, according to Montgomery, who designed both HAMMER and SCORECARD.
Election night tweets from Philadelphia
