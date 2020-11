Welcome to the New Resistance

So what will Deplorables do?

In the meantime, what will imperial Big Capital do?

The massive psyops is ongoing. Everyone familiar with the Transition Integrity Project (TIP) knew how this would imperatively play out. I chose to frame it as a think tank gaming exercise in my Banana Follies column. This is a live exercise. Yet no one knows exactly how it will end.The key actor is the Deep State, which decides what happens next.The optics, especially seen from vast swathes of the imperial-interfered Global South, may be somewhat terrible.The GOP is in a very comfortable position.The Fox News/ New York Post angle is particularly enticing. Why are they suddenly supporting Biden? Way beyond internal family squabbles worthy of the Succession saga,Nor, in theory, does the GOP.Still, to clear any lingering doubts, a vote recount would be absolutely necessary in all 6 contested states - WI, MI, PA, GA, NV and AZ. Through hand counting. One by one. The DoJ would need to act on it, immediately. Not gonna happen. Recounts cost a ton of money.While relentlessly demonizing Trump for spreading "a torrent of misinformation" and "trying to undermine the legitimacy of the US election", mainstream media and Big Tech have declared a winner - a classic case of pre-programming the sheep multitudes.Yet what really matters is the letter of the law. State legislatures decide whose electors go to the Electoral College to appoint the President.Here it is - Article II, Section 1, Clause 2: Each state shall appoint electors "in such Manner as the Legislature Thereof May Direct."Meanwhile, talk of a New Resistance is spreading like wildfire.The always indispensable Alastair Crooke hits the nail on the head in a powerful essay : Trump is the President of Red America. And depending on how the scripted (s)election tragicomedy develops next, the Deplorables are bound to become The Ungovernables."This was a new world, in which the great landowners, with their latifundia [the slave-land source of wealth], who had been the 'Big Men' leading the various factions in the civil wars, became the senatorial archons that dominated Roman life for the next five centuries — while the People, the Populares, were ground into a passive — not helpless — but generally dependent and non-participating element of Roman governance: This sapped away at the creative life of Rome, and eventually led to its coming apart."So as much as the Dem machine had wanted it, Trump is not yet Imperator Caesar Augustus, whom the Greeks called Autokrator (autocrat), but was a de facto monarch. The American Augustus, Tiberius and most of all Caligula is still further on down the road. He will definitely be a benign, humanitarian imperialist.The West, and especially the American Rome, is on the edge of a double precipice: the worst economic depression ever, coupled with imminent, myriad, uncontrollable explosions of social rage.Source: Asia Times