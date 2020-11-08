© Civil Protection Chiapas



Con el Gabinete de Seguridad y el gobernador del estado, estamos atendiendo el problema causado por las inundaciones y apoyando a los damnificados de Tabasco. pic.twitter.com/pRE8W7KlSs — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) November 7, 2020

Policías de la Unidad Modelo de la #SSPCTabasco auxiliaron a ciudadanos del fraccionamiento #Bicentenario del municipio de #Centro en el traslado de sus bienes. pic.twitter.com/BqEVANe1NB — SSPC Tabasco (@SSPCTabasco) November 7, 2020

🟠 En coordinación con @DIFEstatalVer y @SIOPVeracruz, mantenemos la atención por las afectaciones derivadas de inundaciones en el sur de la entidad, con la distribución de insumos humanitarios de #PC y #DIF, activando un puente aéreo y fluvial a comunidades incomunicadas. pic.twitter.com/iSK7kQ1dgg — Secretaría de Protección Civil de Veracruz (@PCEstatalVer) November 8, 2020

More heavy rain brought by Hurricane Eta has caused flooding and landslides, this time in southern parts of Mexico .had died and more than 900 houses damaged. Fatalities were reported in the municipalities of El Bosque (4), La Grandeza (4), Chenalhó (10) and Oxchuc (1).A total of 20 municipalities in the state have been affected by flooding and landslides according to Chiapas State Civil Protection, with Chilón said to be among the hardest hit after the overflowing Agua Azul river damaged almost 700 homes.As of 06 November, Civil Protection report a total of 906 homes, 13 roads and 2 bridges damaged. Evacuation centers have been set up the municipalities of Juárez, San Cristóbal de Las Casas, Ocosingo and Ixhuatán, housing around 100 people as of 06 November.Two flood-related fatalities were also reported in Tabasco State, where around 80,000 people have been affected by the heavy rains. Civil Protection have set up temporary shelters in 9 municipalities.President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, visited some of the affected areas of the state on 07 November.There is grave concern that releases from the Peñitas Dam in Chiapas State are likely to worsen the flood situation for areas of Tabasco downstream of the dam.Meanwhile in neighboring Veracruz, at least 3,000 homes were reported damaged by flooding and more than 10,000 people have been affected in southern parts of the state.Some of the affected areas in Mexico are close to the border with Guatemala, which has seen devastating floods and landslides in the last few days.As of 07 November, teams from military and civil protection were searching areas of Quejá in Alta Verapaz where dozens of people are feared dead after around 150 houses were buried by mudslides triggered by torrential rain from Hurricane Eta.