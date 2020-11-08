Statistical Impossibilities in Wisconsin and Michigan:

republicans led in mail-in ballots requested and mail-in and in-person ballots returned

Biden's Vote Tallies Violate Benford's Law:

Senate and House Races Compared to Presidential Seem Curious

Massive Enthusiasm Gap:

Pennsylvania Chaos:

Confirmed Errors:

Former Politicians of Blue Cities Chime In:

Ballots Received After Election Day

Thousands of Deceased Confirmed to Be Registered and Some Even Voting:

Studies Finds Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Ballots, and More Votes than Existing Registered Voters: