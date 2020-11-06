© Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg



Twitter Inc. permanently suspended an account of Steve Bannon, while Google's YouTube removed one of his videos after the former White House strategist on Thursday advocated violence against U.S. officials.Google's YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc., removed the offending video and said it's suspending his account for "at least a week.""We've removed this video for violating our policy against inciting violence," said Alex Joseph, a YouTube spokesperson. "We will continue to be vigilant as we enforce our policies in the post-election period."