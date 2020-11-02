© Justin Sullivan/Getty

President Donald Trump reacted to chants Sunday from a Opa-Locka, Florida, rally crowd to "fire" Dr. Anthony Fauci.The president began speaking about the ongoing effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine despite Democrat opposition.The crowd started chanting "FIRE FAUCI!""Don't tell anybody but let me wait 'til a little after the election, please," the president responded, after seeming surprised that the chant emerged.The crowd cheered wildly."I appreciate the advice," Trump said.Trump went on to note that Fauci advised him not to close the border with China, and then advised Americans to not wear masks before he changed his advice."He's a nice man though."Trump said Fauci admitted that he saved tens of thousands of lives with the China travel ban during the coronavirus spread.The president said the coronavirus vaccine would be available shortly and that the military was preparing to deliver it to the American public."We're going to take of our seniors first," Trump said. "Is it okay if we take care of our seniors first?"The crowd cheered wildly.