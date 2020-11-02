Puppet Masters
'Let me wait 'til a little after the election' - Donald Trump responds to 'fire Fauci' chants in Florida
Breitbart
Mon, 02 Nov 2020 00:00 UTC
The president began speaking about the ongoing effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine despite Democrat opposition.
The crowd started chanting "FIRE FAUCI!"
"Don't tell anybody but let me wait 'til a little after the election, please," the president responded, after seeming surprised that the chant emerged.
The crowd cheered wildly.
"I appreciate the advice," Trump said.
Trump went on to note that Fauci advised him not to close the border with China, and then advised Americans to not wear masks before he changed his advice.
"He's been wrong on a lot," Trump said. "He's a nice man though."
Trump said Fauci admitted that he saved tens of thousands of lives with the China travel ban during the coronavirus spread.
The president said the coronavirus vaccine would be available shortly and that the military was preparing to deliver it to the American public.
"We're going to take of our seniors first," Trump said. "Is it okay if we take care of our seniors first?"
The crowd cheered wildly.
