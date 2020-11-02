© Prasit Tangprasert



Forest runoff caused by heavy rain in mountainous areas wreaked havoc on vast parts of Prachin Buri province, inundating the Khao Yai-Thap Lan tunnel and submerging dozens of vehicles at a well-known hotel and tourist attraction there.Two people were reported missing when the runoff from Thap Lan National Park triggered by hours of heavy rain sent a large amount of water streaming into several villages in Prachin Buri. In Nakhon Ratchasima's Wang Nam Khieo district, a teenager died after being swept away by flash flood.The sight of the flood-hit tunnel spoke volumes about the flash flood sweeping across the area. The tunnel through a mountain linking the Khao Yai and Thap Lan national parks on Highway 304 between Kabin Buri district in Prachin Buri and Pak Thong Chai district in Nakhon Ratchasima was about 1.80 metres under water on Sunday morning.It was reported that three cars were trapped in the tunnel but everyone was evacuated to safety. Several motorists were also left stranded above the tunnel and rescued to safety. The water receded later in the day and the tunnel was reportedly open to traffic at 6.45pm.Jirapong Theppitak, a senior highway official, said on Sunday a water pump was installed at the tunnel to drain flood water, but the equipment could not handle the large amount of water.Verona at Tub Lan, a well-known boutique and hotel and tourist attraction on Highway 304 in Na Di district, was heavily flooded. More than 150 tourists were staying at the resort and the flash flood caught them off guard."They could still alert us before the water came. The mountain runoff came at about 3am and rescue workers were out helping people. But there was no warning. The hotel is located downstream," said a frustrated hotel visitor., Wang Mai, Wang Mued, Ban Khun Sri and Ban Wang Khon Daeng in tambon Bu Phram, about 2.30am.Sakda Hongsa, head of Wang Mai village, said a house in the village was swept away by the flash flood. A couple, identified as Samniang Athompromrat, 65, and his wife, 63, went missing. A search and rescue operation was launched.According to local officials, the strong current caused damage to 15 houses at Wang Mai and 25 houses at Wang Mued village as well as other property.Rescue workers were dispatched to evacuate the villagers to safety and help those who did not want to flee to move their belongings to higher grounds.Sections of Highway 304 which runs through the two villages were between 50 centimetres and 1m under water and were closed to traffic. The highway was re-opened after 5am when the floodwater receded.Rattanaporn Srisuk, a 36-year-old villager who stayed in a one-storey house, said she could only grab a few clothes before fleeing to safety with her two small daughters. "The current was strong and swift. It swept our belongings away. I never saw anything like this."Nine districts of Pak Thong Chai, Chok Chai, Chakkarat, Chalerm Phrakiat, Non Sung, Phimai, Lam Thamenchai, Chum Phuang and Muang Yang were put on a flood alert due to rising water in many reservoirs.The management of Mun Bon dam in Nakhon Ratchasima's Khon Buri was closely monitoring the water level in the reservoir.