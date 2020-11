© DFN, Curtin University



Potential delight for bushwalkers

Experts from Curtin University's Desert Fireball Network (DFN) believe last night's fireball and sonic boom was caused by small piece of asteroid, less than one metre wide, hitting the atmosphere and breaking up over the Earth.Dr Hadrien Devillepoix said the fireball — reported at 8:09pm local time, east of the Perth metropolitan area — would have been visible up to 500 kilometres from Perth in Geraldton, Kalgoorlie, and Albany.The exact location cannot be determined because remnant cloud hindered DFN's cameras from being able to triangulate the asteroid."Not many people actually saw the fireball directly," Dr Devillepoix said."We got it on one camera — all the way down in Katanning in the Wheatbelt."Despite the lack of visual reports,After a cold and wet end to the weekend,Due to stormy weather over Western Australia's south, Mr Ettridge said his family could not see anything from his window so his daughter took to social media for answers.The fireball is expected to have travelled at about 10-20 kilometres per second and would have landed somewhere east of Perth.Dr Devillepoix could not be certain exactly where the asteroid ended up, but said keen bushwalkers might be lucky enough to stumble upon it."You'd have to get pretty lucky [to find it] ... but sometimes people just randomly find them bushwalking," he said."What you'd see is a black rock with a dark, fusion crust [of a glassy appearance] around it. But it wouldn't be hot, contrary to popular belief."If you saw the fireball on Sunday November 1, report the details at the Global Fireball Observatory website.