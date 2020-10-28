fireball
The first was recorded over the state of Ceará on October 10 with associated reports of a loud bang and tremors.



A total of 3 were next registered during 18/19 October (one on the former date with the other 2 on the latter).

Here's a video showing the fireball on the 18th over Mato Grosso and then the first one for the 19th above São Paulo .


The second one for the 19th was videoed at night over the state of Bahia:


The last fireball was seen from several cities of Bahia on October 26: