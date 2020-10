The first was recorded over the state of Ceará on October 10 with associated reports of a loud bang and tremors.A total of 3 were next registered during 18/19 October (one on the former date with the other 2 on the latter).Here's a video showing the fireball on the 18th over Mato Grosso and then the first one for the 19th above São Paulo .The second one for the 19th was videoed at night over the state of Bahia:The last fireball was seen from several cities of Bahia on October 26: