Evidence from alleged Hunter Biden computer was turned over to the Delaware Justice Department.Rudy Giuliani, one of President Trump's private attorneys, has reported to Delaware police concerns that materials on a laptop purportedly tied to Hunter Biden contained evidence of possible child endangerment.Giuliani, a former U.S. attorney and New York City mayor, confirmed Tuesday night he went Monday to a local police department in Wilmington to report his concerns of children endangerment and sexual exploitation. Giuliani told Just the News that former New York Police Department commissioner Bernard Kerik joined him when he delivered photographs and text messages to the New Castle County Police Department.A spokesman for New Castle County police referred reporters to the state Justice Department. A spokesman for the state agency did not immediately return a call or email seeking comment.Hunter Biden's attorney George Mesires did not immediately return a call seeking comment.The Biden presidential campaign's Communications Director Kate Bedingfield did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.Giuliani dismissed suggestions that filing a police report as Trump's private attorney two weeks before Election Day should be deemed political.The police report is the latest drama to unfold from the week-old Biden laptop revelations, news about which influential social media sites choose to block from public view, including stories from The New York Post, purportedly because of "potential harm." Facebook and Twitter did not disclose any details of the "potential harm." Conservatives have pointed out that the FBI has possessed the computer materials for a year. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings was a protege of the vice president's late son Beau Biden, who served as the state's attorney general from 2007-2015. She began her tenure as state prosecutor in 2011 and was named Delaware's top law enforcement officer in January 2019. Jennings' Chief Deputy Attorney General is Alexander S. Mackler , who was Vice President Biden's deputy legal counsel."I've known Joe, Jill, and the Biden family for most of my life," Jennings wrote in a post on her Facebook page in April 2019. "I'm choosing Joe because nobody understands more what it means to heal, and right now that's what America needs."