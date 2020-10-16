A recent dump of snow in the Thompson-Okanagan has the four major ski resorts in the region likely has skiers and snowboarders excited for opening day.
The four major ski hills in the Thompson-Okanagan are getting snow thanks to the recent freezing temperatures at higher elevations.

Here's a roundup of how much snow they've had and the plans to open for the ski and snowboarding season.

Sun Peaks Resort

Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops received roughly 11 centimetres of powder between Oct. 13 and Wednesday night, Oct. 14, at the mid-mountain level, according to SnowForecast.com.

Another eight cm is expected to begin falling Oct. 16, according to the forecast.

The resort is expected to open Nov. 21 for the season.


Big White Ski Resort

The resort near Kelowna had 15 cm of snow fall between Oct. 12 and Oct. 14 at the mid-mountain level, the forecast from SnowForecast.com said. Another one cm of snow is on Friday, Oct. 16.

The next significant snowfall is expected on Oct. 18 with five cm.

Opening day at the resort is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Big White Ski Resort

SilverStar Mountain Resort

Roughly 11 cm of snow fell between Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 at the mid-mountain level at SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon. SnowForecast.com is predicting the next snowfall for the resort will be on Oct. 15, with three cm, and four cm is anticipated for Sunday.

The ski season begins Nov. 28 at the North Okanagan ski resort.

Apex Mountain Resort

During the last six days, between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15, the Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton received 18 cm of snow, according to SnowForecast.com. The resort's next snowfall will be Saturday, Oct. 17 with one cm expected.

There's no significant amount snow in the immediate forecast for this resort and the ski hill has yet to announce a season's opening date.

Last year, the South Okanagan ski resort opened in December.