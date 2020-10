© Apex Mountain Resort



The four major ski hills in the Thompson-Okanagan are getting snow thanks to the recent freezing temperatures at higher elevations.Here's a roundup of how much snow they've had and the plans to open for the ski and snowboarding season.The resort is expected to open Nov. 21 for the season.at the mid-mountain level, the forecast from SnowForecast.com said. Another one cm of snow is on Friday, Oct. 16.The next significant snowfall is expected on Oct. 18 with five cm.Opening day at the resort is scheduled for Nov. 29.at the mid-mountain level at SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon. SnowForecast.com is predicting the next snowfall for the resort will be on Oct. 15, with three cm, and four cm is anticipated for Sunday.The ski season begins Nov. 28 at the North Okanagan ski resort.During the last six days, between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15, the Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton received 18 cm of snow, according to SnowForecast.com. The resort's next snowfall will be Saturday, Oct. 17 with one cm expected.There's no significant amount snow in the immediate forecast for this resort and the ski hill has yet to announce a season's opening date.Last year, the South Okanagan ski resort opened in December.