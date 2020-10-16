early snow
It's still fall, but it looked like mid-winter in Butte this Thursday as the Mining City got dumped on by early snow.

The snowplows were called out to clear the streets, people were shoveling their sidewalks and this little girl even built a snowman after Butte was pelted with several inches of snow throughout the morning.

One slide-off accident delayed traffic on Homestake Pass early that morning, but no other major incidents were reported.