Antwerp tornado
© YouTube/Storyful Rights Management (screen capture)
Residents in the suburbs of Antwerp in Belgium witnessed a rare tornado on October 5, according to local media.

Among the local residents to document the meteorological phenomenon was Dennis De Clercq, who recorded this video in the Antwerp suburb of Hoevenen.

The news site HLN said some trees were uprooted and a house reported damaged. Credit: Dennis De Clercq via Storyful