At least three people were killed in lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in Gomati district of Tripura on Monday, officials said.The incident was reported from the Maharani area of the district, the officials added.After from the three deceased, seven others were seriously injured in the lightning strike.The deceased have been identified as masons and labourers, who were engaged in the construction work of a house in Hirapur village in Maharani area of the district when lightning struck them.Ten people were injured, who were immediately rushed to the hospital.However, doctors declared three persons dead on arrival and are treating the other seven injured.