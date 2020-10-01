Couple of people including a teenage boy lost their lives as lightning fell in Raipura village under Gola block of this district on Thursday.Inspector Sanjay Gupta of Gola Police Station said that the deceased has been identified as Fatima Khatoon (20) and Khaleel Ansari (14). The duo had gone to collect sweet potatoes from a field when suddenly it started raining and to prevent themselves from rain they had taken shelter under a tree over which lightning fell and both of them died on the spot.Upon receiving the information Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi reached the village and spoke with the family members. She assured that as per provisions of disaster management department compensation would be provided to the families.