Society's Child
U-Haul seen distributing shields, potential weapons to Louisville rioters rented to Holly Zoller of Soros-connected Louisville Bail Project - UDATE: Zoller arrested
The Gateway Pundit
Wed, 23 Sep 2020 23:02 UTC
The pre-parked truck was loaded with shields painted with anti-police messages, umbrellas, gas masks, and other riot supplies.
Zoller confirmed it was her in a phone call from a concerned citizen who pretended to work for the rental company. You can listen to it in full here.
At least two of the people on the board of the Louisville Bail Initiative were Soros Justice Fellows.
The Bail Project website claims to have paid bail for 12,096 criminals to date.
According to her bio on the Bail Project website, Zoller "has organized around anti-fascist movements. Prior to joining TBP, Holly owned a gardening company, worked as a sous chef, and as a professional organizer. Holly lives in Louisville with her three daughters."
Internal logs leaked by someone at U-Haul, and obtained by Twitter user @IntelDotWav, shows that they are aware of the situation.
Her rental contract was also leaked. The Gateway Pundit has censored her personal information.
confirmed that she did indeed rent it to bring supplies.
"I just drove a truck and dropped items off," she says in the call.
Comment: More from Tucker Carlson:
The rage mob doesn't care about justice, no matter what they scream. They want blood. So with the encouragement of our leaders, they unleashed violence on Louisville. They set fires and destroyed businesses. Then, to the surprise of no one, they opened fire on the police.UPDATE 27/09/2020: Gateway Pundit on Zoller's arrest:
The driver of the U-Haul rented out to Holly Zoller of the Bail Project was arrested and the truck was taken into police custody, according to internal logs from the rental company that were leaked to the Gateway Pundit.
It was not clear if Zoller was still driving the truck when the arrest occurred, as her name is not listed in the note. A secondary person listed on the rental agreement is scheduled to be arraigned for two charges on Monday.
An internal note at 6:17 p.m. on Wednesday reads, "State Trooper called me asking for the customer's info. Name, Person was arrested and police have truck."
The pre-parked truck was loaded with shields painted with anti-police messages, umbrellas, gas masks, and other riot supplies.
Reader Comments
Seriously.
RC
This is another communist revolution we are witnessing.
These same low level double digit IQ criminals make perfect soldiers for antifa/"BLM" ( quotes since most aren't black).
Something wicked this way comes.
R.C.
R.C.