This giant fissure is an unexpected phenomenon in the area.
A giant crack measuring more than 2 kilometers long opened in the desertic ground of Jiménez, Mexico.

The deep fissure has been discovered on September 15, 2020 by local residents.


The 2-km-long crack starts as a small fissure on the side of a remote road (road to Las Adargas, approximately 13 km from the highway).
In some places the crack reaches more than 1.5 meters wide and 3 meters deep.

There is still no official information about the cause and formation of the crack in the ground.