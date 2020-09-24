© El Diario de Chihuahua



A giant crack measuring more than 2 kilometers long opened in the desertic ground of Jiménez, Mexico.The deep fissure has been discovered on September 15, 2020 by local residents.The 2-km-long crack starts as a small fissure on the side of a remote road (road to Las Adargas, approximately 13 km from the highway).There is still no official information about the cause and formation of the crack in the ground.