© Rogue Rocket

"We are thankful the Congress provided authorities and resources that enabled the [executive branch] to invest in domestic production of critical medical resources and protect key defense capabilities from the consequences of COVID. We need to always remember that economic security and national security are very tightly interrelated and our industrial base is really the nexus of the two."

The Pentagon redirected most of its $1 billion in pandemic funding to defense contractors who exchanged the money for jet engine parts, body armor, dress uniforms and other military needs, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday passed by Congress in Marchbut the Post reported that in the weeks that followed,This was a change from the intent of Congress, the Post noted.Meanwhile, U.S. health officials are still requesting funding for pandemic response, including $6 billion for states to make vaccines available when they are developed and to address a shortage in N95 masks for hospitals.in a potential new stimulus bill being debated by Congress.Congress instructed the, such as personal protective equipment (PPE).Months after the funding was allocated,the Post reported. Smaller firms received more than a third of the funding for less than $5 million, but hundreds of millions of dollars went to several large companies.At least 10 of the about 30 contractors awarded with DPA fundingthe Post found.The Pentagon did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill, but Ellen Lord, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, defended the actions in a statement to the Post.said in a report that the"The Committee's expectation was that the Department would address the need for PPE industrial capacity rather than execute the funding for the DIB (defense industrial base)," the committee wrote in its 2021 defense bill report Defense industry groups said the funding was needed to keep certain contractors in business during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.