As many as 307 people have died and over 100 have gone missing due to monsoon-triggered landslides and floods in the last three months in Nepal.According to the Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management portal of the Home Ministry, 307 people died in 528 incidents that occurred in 67 districts between June 12 and September 21.More than 100 people went missing and 214 sustained injuries after their houses were washed away by the floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains. Similarly, 1,178 families have been affected, of which 535 houses were fully damanged and 105 partially.As many as 615 livestocks died after 105 cowsheds collapsed due to the floods and landslides.According to Srijana Shrestha, the information officer for the Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, the monsoon incurred a loss of around Rs 88,381,000.