© Adam Schultz/Biden for President



Joe Biden claimed on Sunday that, by the time he would be done speaking, 200 million Americans will have died from the coronavirus.As Biden demanded inaction from the U.S. Senate on providing advice and consent on a potential Supreme Court nominee, he said, "It's estimatedSeveral minutes later, he read from the teleprompter:It's not the first time Biden has had trouble with numbers this campaign.from the virus before correcting himself, USA Today reported In February, the Democrat nominee assertedAbout the Author:Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of "The Kyle Olson Show," syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes . Follow him on Twitter , like him on Facebook , and follow him on Parler