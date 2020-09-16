The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (DMA) reports that 2 people died after. Flooding and landslides were reported in northern parts of the country from 11 to 14 September 2020.A landslide in Ha Giang province on 11-12 September buried a house, killing one person. DMA reported over 60 houses were flooding in the province, along with around 10 hectares of rice crops.Flood damage was also reported in Yen Bai. Thac Ba in Yen Bai recorded 103mm of rain in 24 hours to 14 September.Another weather-related fatality was reported in Vinh Phuc Province after a man was struck by lightning.In the south of the country, strong winds caused damage to homes in An Giang Province, while