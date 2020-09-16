A workshop in Bac Quang District, Ha Giang Province is damaged due to a landslide on September 13, 2020.
The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (DMA) reports that 2 people died after severe weather including lightning strikes, strong winds and heavy rainfall over the last few days. Flooding and landslides were reported in northern parts of the country from 11 to 14 September 2020.

A landslide in Ha Giang province on 11-12 September buried a house, killing one person. DMA reported over 60 houses were flooding in the province, along with around 10 hectares of rice crops.

In a 24 hours period to 12 September, several areas of Ha Gian recorded more than 130 mm of rain, including Vi Thuong (157mm), Vi Xuyen (131mm) and Thai An (152mm).



Flood damage was also reported in Yen Bai. Thac Ba in Yen Bai recorded 103mm of rain in 24 hours to 14 September.

Another weather-related fatality was reported in Vinh Phuc Province after a man was struck by lightning.

Meanwhile in Dien Bien Province a massive mudflow blocked parts of a National Highway in Dien Bien District, causing major traffic disruption.

In the south of the country, strong winds caused damage to homes in An Giang Province, while a tornado on 11 September struck in Long Ho district in Vinh Long Province, damaging or destroying around 100 homes.