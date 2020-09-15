The lengthy floods have severely been affecting early winter crop farming in many Bangladesh districts. This is causing fears of further hike in prices of vegetables including onions. Although the water has started receding in 37 flood-stricken districts,Parts of Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Pabna, Natore, Sirajganj, Manikganj, Rajbari, Munshiganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur and Dhaka districts still have flood water, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).Golam Maowla, an official at Agri Information Service (AIS), told the FE thatFarmers in Bogura, Pabna, Natore, Sirajganj, Tangail, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Munshiganj and Dhaka districts sow seeds of early winter vegetables and onion from the last week of August to get the crops from mid-October to November.where the delay might cause a decline in production. The flood has been affecting both farmers and consumers, as crop loss has sent the vegetable prices soaring owing to reduced supply in the market.