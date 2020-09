© Reuters/Danish Siddiqui



About the Author:

Peter Andrews, Irish science journalist and writer based in London. He has a background in the life sciences, and graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in genetics.

A new study from America indicates that people were falling ill with coronavirus-like symptoms in December 2019, butA team of doctors from Los Angeles scouring the hospital records from last winter has discovered a series of smoking gun clues which almost guarantee that Covid-19 was present in America well before Christmas.Scientists from UCLA have been analysing overComparing that winter to previous ones, they noticed aas a symptom on admission forms. In addition,than would ordinarily be expected were hospitalised with acute respiratory failure.In fact, the scientists estimate that there may have beenlast winter - and presumably those are just the symptomatic minority. At the time, of course, all of this was put down toflu season. Officially when a traveller in LAX airport fell ill. He was from Wuhan, and was identified as Covid-positive four days later.This bombshell fits an emerging body of evidence on an earlier coronavirus timeline. Many people may remember the reports ofthat ravaged Americans towards the end of last year. There was a good deal of study on it. Scientists at first thought it was the oils in the e-cigs congealing in people's lungs, but soon debunked that hypothesis.Pneumonia-like symptoms, ordinarily fit people falling severely ill...it was Covid all over.These revelations come hot on the heels ofwhich nonetheless points to the same conclusion. Peter Attwood died at the age of 84 on January 30, having been sick for over a month. But in recent weeks,Underlining this, Attwood's daughter was sick with similar symptoms two weeks earlier still.All of this happened in Kent, England. ButNow, Attwood's family want answers from the Chinese government on why they did not tell the WHO earlier about the coronavirus, which we know from leaked memos was identified in mid-November at the latest.If coronavirus burned a track through the US and the UK towards the end of last year, is there any reason to suspect it wasn't doing the same everywhere else? In July, reports came in of coronavirus DNA being found in Spain, Italy and South America as long ago as the spring of 2019. How far back does this story go? We will probably never know.Nor will we ever be able to track the precise journey of the novel coronavirus around the globe, despite being nearly certain of its origin in Wuhan. But when the inquiry is done, surely findings like these have to be taken seriously, and built into the retrospective model of the pandemic. And if the coronavirus was spreading freely in 2019, the questions are:Is it really credible that they could have made a blind bit of difference, coming as late as they did?particularly at this stage. Despite such understandable failings in government information, people have an unfortunate habit of treating it like the gospel truth.