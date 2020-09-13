© Reuters



The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday updated data of human and financial losses caused by the rains and floods during the recent monsoon season, raising the death toll to more than 300, including over 100 children.The NDMA said the countrywide death toll stood at 310 -. The report said that Sindh was worst affected province with 136 fatalities, followed by 116 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16 in Punjab, 21 in Balochistan, 12 in Azad Kashmir and 11 in Gilgit-Baltistan.The NDMA said that 239 people - 6 women and 142 men and 41 children - were injured in the rain-related incidents, whileAccording to the NDMA website, the authority has so far distributed 60,073 tents, 2,191-tonne food packs, 14,521 blankets, 79,870 mosquito nets, 4,795 plastic mats and 12,532 tarpaulins among the flood-hit people in collaboration with provincial relief agencies.A total of 4,907 kitchen sets, 20 gas cylinders, 5,983 jerry cans, 5,889 hygiene kits, 3,744 iron beds, 503 bed sheets, 5,000 matresses and sleeping mats, 3,050 pillows, 500 pedestal fans, 2,387 water coolers, 2 generators, 269 de-watering pumps, 345 life jackets,2,750 solar lights, 20 boats and 50 medical kits have also been distributed in the flood hit areas.The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) said on Saturday that all the main rivers - Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej - were in normal flows, except for Indus which was in medium flood with a receding trend at "Guddu-Sukkur reach" and in low flood with rising trend at Kotri.On Friday, the FFC said a trough of shallow westerly wave lied over Kashmir and adjoining areas whereas weak seasonal low lied over northeast Balochistan bringing in weak moist currents from Arabian Sea into upper parts of the country.WITH ADDITIONAL INPUT FROM APP