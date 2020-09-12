Houses inundated by floodwater in Jeppu Kutpadi

Houses inundated by floodwater in Jeppu Kutpadi in Mangaluru.
The India Metrological Department (IMD) issued red warning for heavy rainfall in parts of Karnataka on September 11.

Downpour led to flood-like situation in Mangaluru.

Fire department and emergency services carried out rescue operation in the area.



Source: ANI