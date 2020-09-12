Two waterspouts descended on a coastal city in eastern China today, leaving the locals stunned.Footage released by the meteorological authority of Dalian shows one of them looming over a business district in the afternoon.The spectacle occurred at around 2pm near the East Harbour Business District, according to Dalian Meteorology Bureau.A clip released by the authority on social media shows a giant column spinning over the Dalian Bay, which is part of the Yellow Sea.Earlier today, another waterspout was spotted rotating in the city's Jinpu New District at around 11am, a post accompanying the video said.Meteorologists said that the majority of the city had showers and thunderstorms today, which created 'favourable conditions' for waterspouts.The rare natural phenomenon is known as 'dragon sucking water' in Mandarin.