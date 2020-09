© The White House/Wikimedia Commons



Newly released records from the Department of Justice reveal thatMany devices were wiped or otherwise disabled before DOJ authorities were able to access and examine them or the records they contained, including that of disgraced former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.According to email correspondence between the Special Counsel's Office and the DOJ Office of the Inspector General,"and therefore all data was wiped from the device" before the OIG received it.Destruction of data and communication pervaded the team, withof Mueller team members wiping their devices, some in seemingly creative ways. While some data wasother inaccessible data was blamed onresulting in information being nuked.One particularly notable name on the list isthe New York Times referred to as the special counsel's " pit bull ." After working under Mueller at the FBI as general counsel, Weissmann led the government's case against former Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort.According to DOJ records, upon a March 2018 review, Weissmann had "entered password too many times and wiped his phone." On another occasion, by September of that year, Weissmann had again "accidentally wiped cell phone — data lost," according to the records.Records showprior to records review, andA number of devices citedincluding those of assistant special counselIt seems unlikely thatall put their phones into airplane mode, locked them, and forgot the passwords or "accidentally" wiped their devices. Considering that the Russian collusion probe has revealed nothing but the depths of bureaucratic corruption and dishonesty and a shamelessly anti-Trump agenda from the start, the odds seem even lower.