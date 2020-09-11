© OCHA Ethiopia



Heavy rain and flooding continue in Ethiopia, with overBy early August the UN reported 30,000 people had been displaced, with many of them in the Afar region after the overflow of Awash River. The regions of Gambella, Oromia, SNNP and later Amhara were also affected.In a report of 06 September, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said "heavy summer season (June-September) rains continue to cause flooding in many parts of the country. Some 500,000 people were so far affected, including some 300,000 displaced."On 01 September the Awash River once again broke its banks, flooding areas in Amibara and Awash Fentale woredas of Afar region. The Government deployed a military helicopter to evacuate flood victims.OCHA also said that releases from the Koka and Kesem dams are causing flood risk in downstream communities. The country's National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), in collaboration with Oromia and Afar regions, is working to evacuate people who live in high-risk areas.