America's been under quarantine how long now, since March? And we're still being asked to wear a face shield and snorkel to pay a T-mobile bill. But worse than that inconvenience is probably the 32.9% collapse in GDP for Q2, the millions of people who are out of work, or partially employed, the kids who have to suffer through this cancerous attempt at social distance learning.
This collective fight against the coronavirus, which was supposed to be two weeks to flatten the curve, has to be one of the most socially destructive impositions our country has ever faced.
Taleed Brown, Media Production Specialist at AIER, is a creative professional with experience in digital marketing and content creation. He is Co-founder of Atlanta based startup Bespoke Black Media and has a YouTube channel with more than 5 million collective views. He's been featured on The Rubin Report, FEE.org, and has spoken at the Anarchapulco conference.
Comment: New York, arguably the US's greatest city, is now, in six short months, a shell of its former self; the lives of millions denigrated, and on the way to further dissolution.
The dark power that a few authoritarian leaders have to control the many - with Lies - is on full display.
At the very least these leaders should be ousted from office for their egregious incompetence. But ideally, they ought to be tried in a court of law for gross malfeasance, and manslaughter, for all the residual knock-on effects of their dreadfully wrong policies.
