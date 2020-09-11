More flooding has affected parts of Niger, where almost 330,000 people have been affected by flooding since July. Meanwhile the government in neighbouring Burkina Faso the number of fatalities has increased to 13. On 09 September the government declared a state of emergency in response to flooding which has affected the country since late August.
Niger
The flood situation has worsened in Niger after further heavy rainfall and the failure of a dam / embankment along the Niger river near the capital, Niamey.
According to the latest figures from the government in Niger, 329,958 people have been affected, over 31,960 houses severely damage or destroyed, along with 5,768 hectares of farmland. As many as 65 people have died as a result of flooding in the country which began in July this year.
Further heavy rainfall fell from 05 to 06 September. Tillabéri recorded 57.0 mm of rain in a 24 hour period and Birni-N'Konni in Tahoua Region 52 mm.
In the capital, the Niger river jumped to 7.8 metres on 06 September, well above alert levels of 6.2 metres, according to local observers. The river breached a dyke, inundating thousands of homes and dozens of roads in several districts of the city.
Burkina Faso
Reuters, quoting government sources, report that floods have killed at least 13 people and injured 19 others in Burkina Faso following days of heavy rains across the country. Homes, roads and bridges have been destroyed although no details of numbers or locations were given.
President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, announced an aid package of 5 billion CFA francs ($9.06 million) to help the flood victims and instructed ministries to relcoate flood victims where necessary and repair all public infrastructure. He also declared a state of emergency.
"Faced with the loss of human life and the material damage caused by the torrential rains in our country, the government declared on Wednesday a state of natural disaster.
"I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and appeal for national solidarity," he added.
