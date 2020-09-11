Niger

A Niamey au Niger c'est une digue du Fleuve qui a fini par céder ce matin alors la côte était à 780 cm dépassant le niveau d'alerte de 620 cm. Au Sénégal les pluies durant les dernières 48h affectent le transport, les marchés, les habitations . pic.twitter.com/KVSN2GCKIg — Centre Régional AGRHYMET (@AgrhymetInfos) September 6, 2020

The flood situation has worsened in the West African countries of Niger and Burkina Faso.More flooding has affected parts ofMeanwhile the government in neighbouringOn 09 September the government declared a state of emergency in response to flooding which has affected the country since late August.The flood situation has worsened in Niger after further heavy rainfall and the failure of a dam / embankment along the Niger river near the capital, Niamey.According to the latest figures from the government in Niger, 329,958 people have been affected,Further heavy rainfall fell from 05 to 06 September. Tillabéri recorded 57.0 mm of rain in a 24 hour period and Birni-N'Konni in Tahoua Region 52 mm.according to local observers. The river breached a dyke, inundating thousands of homes and dozens of roads in several districts of the city.Reuters, quoting government sources, report that floods have killed at least 13 people and injured 19 others in Burkina Faso following days of heavy rains across the countryalthough no details of numbers or locations were given.President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, announced an aid package of 5 billion CFA francs ($9.06 million) to help the flood victims and instructed ministries to relcoate flood victims where necessary and repair all public infrastructure. He also declared a state of emergency."Faced with the loss of human life and the material damage caused by the torrential rains in our country, the government declared on Wednesday a state of natural disaster."I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and appeal for national solidarity," he added.