According to seismologists, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 44 kilometres.A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has struck near the coast of Northern Chile. No tsunami alert has been issued.No possible casualties or damage have been reported so far.​Chile is situated in the easternmost part of the Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean, where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur, including powerful ones.DETAILS TO FOLLOW