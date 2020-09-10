Earth Changes
River overflows after torrential rain and floods Maracay, Venezuela
HowYou
YouTube
Thu, 10 Sep 2020 10:18 UTC
YouTube
Thu, 10 Sep 2020 10:18 UTC
Rio El Limón in full flow. This was quite literally the worst thing that could have happened to Venezuela, COVID, no gasoline and now a severe flood.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Signs and Portents: Rare two-headed calf born in India is worshipped by villagers and given gifts
- Horrific moment man mauled to death by dog pack in Durango, Mexico
- Israel's Netanyahu demands probe of investigators in his corruption trial
- In views of US democracy, widening partisan divides over freedom to peacefully protest
- Trump orders withdrawal of over 2,000 US troops from Iraq and Afghanistan despite resistance from the Pentagon
- Kremlin rubbishes suggestion Putin & Lukashenko will discuss Belarus-Russia unification as poll shows most Russians are opposed
- 1,000 Georgia voters face prosecution for casting multiple ballots
- Best of the Web: The Science of Masks
- River overflows after torrential rain and floods Maracay, Venezuela
- 'Wear Their Names': Pro-BLM jewelry brand selling victim-named items made of shattered glass from riots shuts down after backlash
- 'I have no desire to wipe out humans': Robot writes article all on its own
- Trump basks in praise as right-wing Norwegian lawmaker nominates him for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
- Is BLM the mask behind which the oligarchs operate?
- Israeli Wexner fellows sue Yair Netanyahu over tweet that calls them 'cult of pedophiles'
- At least 3 dead, several critically injured as massive wildfire sweeps through northern California
- Washington and Lee University wants to teach students to overthrow the state
- Gates Foundation is also destroying Africa's food economy
- Journalist claims reporters 'don't just make stuff up', gets schooled on all the times media LIED
- September snow blankets parts of 4 US states - up to 17 inches deep
- China renews blue alert for rainstorms
- Israel's Netanyahu demands probe of investigators in his corruption trial
- Trump orders withdrawal of over 2,000 US troops from Iraq and Afghanistan despite resistance from the Pentagon
- Kremlin rubbishes suggestion Putin & Lukashenko will discuss Belarus-Russia unification as poll shows most Russians are opposed
- Trump basks in praise as right-wing Norwegian lawmaker nominates him for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
- Israeli Wexner fellows sue Yair Netanyahu over tweet that calls them 'cult of pedophiles'
- Gates Foundation is also destroying Africa's food economy
- SOTT Focus: Transition Integrity Project: Is This Soros-linked Group Plotting a 'Color Revolution' Against President Trump?
- Google, Twitter insider: Algorithms could censor entire Trump movement simultaneously
- Libyan liberator Haftar consolidates Sirte as Erdogan-backed Saraj eats defeat
- Lukashenko claims he must protect 'majority' who voted for him: 'If I fall, those who stand with me will be slaughtered'
- Hamas, Fatah agree to join forces against Israel in wake of UAE peace deal, according to senior official
- Russia protests Germany's 'unfounded accusations' in Navalny poisoning case
- Belarusian opposition figurehead Maria Kolesnikova is officially under arrest
- Was Russiagate actually Israelgate? Israel cited often in Senate report but media ignore connection
- UN shares quote linking coronavirus with "patriarchy", draws ire online
- Zach Fuentes, a top aide to John Kelly, denies Atlantic story about Trump
- SOTT Focus: Craig Murray: Day 6 of the Assange Hearing - Railroaded
- 'An insult to our country': Trump recoils at idea of Kamala Harris as first female president because 'nobody likes her'
- Trump blasts Biden, Harris for 'anti-vaccine rhetoric'
- Huge blow to Bill Gates - Trump withdraws support from COVAX vaccine alliance
- In views of US democracy, widening partisan divides over freedom to peacefully protest
- 1,000 Georgia voters face prosecution for casting multiple ballots
- Best of the Web: The Science of Masks
- 'Wear Their Names': Pro-BLM jewelry brand selling victim-named items made of shattered glass from riots shuts down after backlash
- Is BLM the mask behind which the oligarchs operate?
- Washington and Lee University wants to teach students to overthrow the state
- Journalist claims reporters 'don't just make stuff up', gets schooled on all the times media LIED
- SOTT Focus: You're Being Gaslighted
- At least 60 million people have been displaced by America's 'freedom and democracy'
- Tens of thousands in Pakistan protest Charlie Hebdo's reprint of Prophet Mohammed cartoon
- Oscars announce new 'inclusion' standards for Best Picture revolving around 'underrepresented groups'
- Labor Day in America under Communist-er-COVID restrictions - Tucker Carlson reports
- 'Antifa are thrilled to hear this': Portland police ask protesters not to start blazes amid statewide wildfire emergency
- A PSA AND virtue signal all in one: Trevor Noah slams 'outdated' gender reveal parties after firework sparks California wildfire
- The majority of Western 'journalists' have prioritised winning the 'information war' over covering Russia objectively & it's destroying the media
- Flashback: 'Like token blacks': Diamond and Silk offered $150,000 to ditch Trump
- MSNBC's Sharpton: Defunding police 'something a latte liberal may go for'
- Labor Day weekend sees shootings continue upward trend in urban crime
- 'Burn it down!' Portland's BLM protesters set fire outside police precinct & enter RAP BATTLE with cops
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Amazon bans international seed sales: Problem, Reaction, Famine: Technocrats take control of seeds
- New evidence shows ancient hunters stayed in frozen Northern Europe rather than migrate to warmer areas
- Climate change implicated in downfall of Indus Valley Civilization
- Biden teaches history: 'A black guy invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison'
- 'Upside down houses' built for the dead in Stone Age tomb in Orkney
- Trove of undersea figurines point to ancient Phoenician cult
- Lactose tolerance spread throughout Europe in only a few thousand years
- Study of the death beliefs of Bronze Age people
- The long history of comet phobia
- 'Mammoth central' found at Mexico's Santa Lucia airport construction site
- Best of the Web: A warning from history: The Carrington event was not unique
- Parasitic worm infections common in Medieval Europe, grave study finds
- Hadrian's Wall dig reveals oldest Christian graffiti on chalice
- Complete 2,700 year old colosseum-like structure unearthed in Turkey may be sole surviving example
- 5,700-year-old Neolithic house, Bronze Age burials, Iron Age smelting site uncovered during excavation in north Cork, Ireland
- Ancient Egypt's pet monkeys were imported from India
- 24,000 year old mammoth ivory carving reveals sophisticated ancient technology of craftsmen
- 3,800-year-old wall reliefs symbolizing famine caused by climate change unearthed in Peru
- CIA vs the Kennedys
- 'The mystery is over': Researchers say they know what happened to 'Lost Colony'
- New x-ray imaging reveals what's inside Egyptian animal mummies
- 'I have no desire to wipe out humans': Robot writes article all on its own
- Martian ground 'deforms' when Phobos eclipses the Sun - study
- Fossil upends "overly simplistic" theory of how sharks evolved, evolution of vertebrates now in question
- Matter from light created in the LHC
- New detections suggests Jupiter could have 600 moons
- NASA's Hubble captures stunning image of Veil Nebula supernova blast wave
- Invisible quantum tattoo in vaccines for storing vaccination history developed by scientist
- Ten years on: Darfield earthquake's shaky legacy -15,830 aftershocks and counting
- Seawater chemistry varies throughout ocean, overturning 130 year old theory
- 6 months in space increased dexterity but impaired vision, study on 8 Russian cosmonauts shows
- Scientists designing experiments to use plants to reveal the location of dead bodies
- Math of the penguins
- Interaction of deep underground forces help explain quakes on San Andreas Fault
- The moon is rusting and scientists are trying to figure out why
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Ken Pedersen: Quarks, DNA, Consciousness - It's All Information, Always Has Been
- Amoebas able to solve mini version of Britain's Royal Hedge Maze
- NOAA confirms a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum
- New electronic skin can react to pain like human skin
- FBI worried that 'Ring' doorbells are spying on police
- A strange form of life could flourish deep inside of stars, physicists say
- Signs and Portents: Rare two-headed calf born in India is worshipped by villagers and given gifts
- Horrific moment man mauled to death by dog pack in Durango, Mexico
- River overflows after torrential rain and floods Maracay, Venezuela
- At least 3 dead, several critically injured as massive wildfire sweeps through northern California
- September snow blankets parts of 4 US states - up to 17 inches deep
- China renews blue alert for rainstorms
- Flood death toll rises to 6 in north east Ghana
- Carcass of dead minke whale washes up on Rhode Island Beach
- Don't let anyone tell you North America's historic shift to September snow is due to 'global warming'
- Man mauled to death by his own dog in Perth, Australia
- Deadly flash floods hit Northern Provinces of Algeria
- Wildfires prompt evacuations across Oregon and SW Washington - over 2.5 million acres burnt in former
- Weirdly shaped waterspout filmed during calm weather off Flagler Beach, Florida
- Sudan floods: Nile water level threatens ancient pyramids as three-month state of emergency declared
- Gigantic Jet lightning and sprite halo recorded over Puerto Rico
- Temperatures plunge by 60 degrees in under 24 hours, bringing snow to Colorado, Montana and Wyoming
- Powerful early snow storm hits parts of Montana on Labor Day
- Lightning strikes kill at least 12 people across Jharkhand, India
- Professor Nils-Axel Mörner: 'The approaching grand solar minimum and little ice age conditions'
- Woman, 95, dies after being attacked by two pit bulls at her home in Malta
- Meteor fireball booms over California in stunning video - ''That was a close call'
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Sep. 4)
- Meteor fireball spotted in background of news bulletin in Sydney
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on September 3
- Pennies from heaven: Meteorites worth thousands of dollars rain upon Brazilian town
- Mystery as massive boom shakes homes across Merseyside, UK
- Stunning meteor fireball seen in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Greece
- Amateur skywatcher spots 'huge green' meteor fireball over Union, Oregon
- Loud home-rattling boom heard across west Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on August 22
- Like a full moon: 2nd meteor fireball since July 2 dazzles Japan's skies
- Flashing meteor seen over western Croatia during Perseids
- Kilkenny, Ireland residents baffled by mystery 'loud bang' heard around city
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Shandong, China
- Meteor fireball recorded over Toledo, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over Prince Edward Island, Canada during Perseid meteor shower
- Loud home-shaking boom in Saranac Lake, New York attributed to sonic boom
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK: 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Drugs that block acetylcholine speed up cognitive decline - study
- COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Oxford University and AstraZeneca on hold after 'unexplained illness'
- Low-dose electrical stimulation reduces dyslexia deficits, study finds
- HealthPartners pauses enrollment in COVID-19 vaccine trial while AstraZeneca investigates reported illness
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Gov. Response Killed More Than Covid - Interview with Denis Rancourt
- 'The cholesterol hypothesis is dead, dead, dead'
- FDA wants to ban NAC now that it's known to combat COVID-19
- Study: Vitamin D deficiency may raise risk of getting COVID-19
- Hand gel mass use could create new superbugs, scientist warns
- How medical technocracy made the plandemic possible
- The Lancet: Preliminary results from Russian trials find that vaccine candidates led to no serious adverse events and elicit antibody response
- Best of the Web: Did vaccines really save the world?
- You CANNOT get Covid-19 twice unless you have a serious underlying medical condition, extensive Russian research project suggests
- Only one in ten medical treatments are backed by high-quality evidence, study finds
- Do you really need all of those medications? - Multiple medications can lead to misdiagnoses, adverse effects and trips to the emergency room
- Vaccine-derived polio spreads in Africa after defeat of wild virus
- Current health guidance is utterly WRONG: Full-fat milk & red meat are good for you. It's the vegetable oils that can kill you
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - ITN: Banning WiFi in Schools? | Flour and Rice Rot Teeth | Prescription Video Games
- The Fauci Files
- Prostate cancer blood test - Is it a good idea?
- Best of the Web: Will you choose freedom?
- Scientists induce psychedelic-like experiences from a placebo alone
- More entitled people get angrier after experiencing bad luck
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Alan Francis: The Fourth Way, Taoism and Spiritual Development
- Massive study suggests dreams are really continuations of reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Rioters beginning to worry they can no longer loot safely
- Ingenuity, resolve, class: Man avoids wearing face mask on Tenerife flight by making tube of Pringles last four hours
- Breaking! Anonymous White House source claims Trump punched a baby!
- The woke creation myth: The genesis of injustice
- Best of the Web: Hancock's Half-Hour
- Eavesdropping on the Russkies: Let's poison somebody!
- Move over NFL: With professional sports canceled, Jordan Peterson to host first televised lobster fights
- Satire with a sting: Hollywood elites rush to normalize pedophilia before they're all outed by Ghislaine Maxwell
- CNN hires this is fine dog to report on riots
- Award-winning investigative journalist ridiculed on Twitter after calling out Ivanka Trump for 'LEGOGATE' fib
- Powerful: Protesters spell out 'love' with burning homes and businesses
- Cat lobby endorses Trump in hopes Americans will go back to work and leave them alone
- Approaching asteroid surges to the top of the polls
- Kamala Harris, 'pranked' by Russian comedians posing as Greta Thunberg, 'accepts' hoax kompromat on Trump
- Biden exceeds all expectations by speaking coherently for over 20 minutes!
- Report: Kamala Harris already vetting VP picks
- Strategy! Trump puts himself on all postage stamps, Dems forced to push for abolishing USPS
- Wild boar who stole German nudist's clothes to be culled
- Mother dog jumps into floodwater to save her puppy in China
- Bald eagle attacks government drone, sending it plummeting into Lake Michigan
Protest against lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, 5 September 2020
Quote of the Day
Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.
- Voltaire
Recent Comments
Ruffensperger Syndrome? "When Riffensperger addressed the local Republican Jewish Coalition chapter in August he used the occasion to mention a...
'Yair' means punk-child-of-the-hore in Iddish, according to learned scholars like Harvard professor emerijus, cnn legal expert Alan Dershuvsit On...
Mileikowsky aka Netanyahu
I suppose that is an informative make recognized and its miles agreed useful and knowledgeable. Therefore, i might relate to thank you for the...
Dyslexia may be negated by using a dark green background with lighter coloured letters. If your students do not apply this cheap and easy fix and...