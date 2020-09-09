Relief items

Background

Two more persons have died in the floods in the North East Region. This brings to six the number of persons who have died so far.The deceased, namely Amanita Adjei, 42, and Anaab Akumayini, 39,The spill gates were opened on August 10, which is three weeks ahead of the earliest date previously recorded.Already, more than 1,000 people across the region are said to have been displaced, with large acres of farmlands submerged.The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is still assessing the extent of the damage.The North East Regional Director of NADMO, Mr. Alhassan John Kweku, told the Daily Graphic last Sunday that some relief items had been organised for the victims."Some relief items arrived from Accra on Sunday so we are currently putting things in place to see how we can distribute the items to the victims quickly to help alleviate their plight," he said.It has been raining in the area for the past week and the spillage of water from the Bagre dam in Burkina Faso has worsened the situation.Checks by the Daily Graphic revealed that a number of houses in Nalerigu and communities along the White Volta have been taken over by floods.According to SONABEL, managers of the Bagre Dam, the spillage had become necessary due to the 81 per cent increase in the water level in the dam.Residents close to the bank of the Black and White Volta were consequently advised to relocate to other communities for shelter and safety.