The Houthi-supported Yemeni army has carried out new drone strikes against what it says are military and sensitive targets at Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport, in the southwestern province of Asir, leaving it out of action for several hours.According to the Houthi military spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree he added. Today's attack was reportedly the third made against Saudi Arabia this month and the second against Abha airport, which has been a frequent target over the past two years.Saree made a similar announcement on Sunday, after the same site was targeted by armed drones, and shortly after Saudi-led coalition forces claimed that their air defences had intercepted a drone headed to the kingdom in Yemeni airspace.Reuters reported that the coalition has since responded with more air strikes and yesterday it was reported thatHowever, despite claims made by the Saudi-based Yemeni government of "major victories" against the Houthi forces,