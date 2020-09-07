Part of the ground that is covered in ice some 12 hours after the storm.
Residents of Olokurto, Melili, Enaibelbel and Kisiriri in Narok North woke up to ice-covered grounds after heavy hailstorm hit the area Sunday night and left a trail of destruction.

The hailstones that are yet to melt away almost 12 hours later destroyed wheat, potatoes and maize crops subjecting the farmers to huge losses.

"It started as normal rains around 6pm Sunday but hailstorms started hitting our roof at night. We were shocked in the morning to find ice all over the place," said John ole Pesi, a resident of Olokurto Ward.

He said he was more devastated when he toured his 10-acre potato farm only to find that the entire crop had been destroyed.


Ole Pesi said: "All the potatoes have just been reduced to bare vines. No leaves! This is a huge loss to me because without leaves it means zero production."

Another farmer, Wilson Karbolo from Melili, is equally in despair after his 16-acre wheat plantation that was almost ready for harvesting was destroyed.

The residents were not spared of freezing cold temperatures with many turning to heavy clothing for survival.

They are now staring at a looming starvation following the destruction of crops in the ongoing rains.

According to the County Meteorology Director Mr Peter Runanu, the heavy hailstones was not a sign of heavy rains.

"It is true that lower parts of Mau such as Enaibelbel, Olokurto and Kisiriri as well as the upper Mau of Melili ward witnessed the hailstorms. This happened as the cloud billow that covers sides of Mau all the way to Nyandarua fell causing the storm," said Mr Runanu.

The county weatherman also revealed that the hailstones are estimated to have a depth of between two to five centimetres and might last for at least two days in gloomy weather.

He termed the incident as a natural occurrence that is beyond government or individual control and asked locals to be cautions by taking shelter during storms.