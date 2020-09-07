© Standard Digital



Residents of Olokurto, Melili, Enaibelbel and Kisiriri in Narok North woke up to ice-covered grounds after heavy hailstorm hit the area Sunday night and left a trail of destruction."It started as normal rains around 6pm Sunday but hailstorms started hitting our roof at night.said John ole Pesi, a resident of Olokurto Ward.He said he was more devastated when he toured his 10-acre potato farm only to find that the entire crop had been destroyed.Ole Pesi said: "All the potatoes have just been reduced to bare vines. No leaves! This is a huge loss to me because without leaves it means zero production."Another farmer, Wilson Karbolo from Melili, is equally in despair after his 16-acre wheat plantation that was almost ready for harvesting was destroyed.According to the County Meteorology Director Mr Peter Runanu, the heavy hailstones was not a sign of heavy rains."It is true that lower parts of Mau such as Enaibelbel, Olokurto and Kisiriri as well as the upper Mau of Melili ward witnessed the hailstorms. This happened as the cloud billow that covers sides of Mau all the way to Nyandarua fell causing the storm," said Mr Runanu.He termed the incident as a natural occurrence that is beyond government or individual control and asked locals to be cautions by taking shelter during storms.