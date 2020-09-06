Edinburgh lockdown protest

Hundreds of people have turned up to an anti-face mask protest outside an Edinburgh parliament building.
The group Saving Scotland, a "grassroots health movement" is organised the event, which is aimed at protesting the mandatory face covering rule and putting an end to lockdown restrictions.

Members believe lockdown is more harmful than the virus itself.

About 500 to 600 people are believed to have attended the event, many of whom were carrying signs with anti-lockdown and anti-mask slogans.

Here are some photos of protesters on the day:

1. No masks, no vaccines
protest edinburgh
© JPI Media/Lisa Ferguson
The protest where hundreds have gathered to demonstrate against restrictions brought in since the pandemic hit the UK.
2. Massive turnout

protest edinburgh
© JPI Media/Lisa Ferguson
About 500 to 600 people are marching outside Holyrood, at the foot of Arthur's Seat, demonstrating against the use of masks and lockdown rules.
3. Anti coronavirus safety restrictions

protest edinburgh
© JPI Media/Lisa Ferguson
Protesters have been pictured carrying signs with messages on opposing safety restrictions brought in since government enforced lockdown and social distancing rules.
4. Saving Scotland

protest edinburgh
© JPI Media/Lisa Ferguson
Saving Scotland, a "grassroots health movement" organised the event which is aimed at protesting mandatory face covering rule and putting an end to Covid-related restrictions. According to members, lockdown has caused more harm than the virus itself.