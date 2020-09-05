Social Media

Floods have caused 90 casualties while 380,000+ have been affected following heavy rains in Sudan since the start of the 2020 rainy season

This image acquired by Copernicus Sentinel2 on 30 August shows the flooded zones near Khartoum

Heavy rains and floods since mid-July have affected over 380,000 people in Sudan



Our forecast indicates heavy rainfall over Ethiopia's highlands & eastern Sudan over the coming week which might lead to further flooding



🌊Data @UNOCHA_ROSEA pic.twitter.com/YDNL23A4pG — ICPAC (@icpac_igad) August 31, 2020

More than 600,000 people have been displaced by flooding in South Sudan since July, according to the United Nations., with the states of Jonglei and Lakes are the worst affected states.OCHA said: 2The majority of people displaced moved to higher ground near their homes and plan to return once the flood waters recede. In Bor South, over 33,000 people earlier displaced by conflict and flooding in Twic East and Duk counties to the north have moved west into Awerial county, and are now sheltering in Mingkaman town IDP settlement."In total, 240,000 people have been displaced in Jonglei and 221,000 in Lakes. Other affected states are Upper Nile (59,000 displaced), Unity (53,000), Central Equatoria (26,000) and Western Equatoria (4,000).According to OCHA, a coordinated humanitarian response scale-up in the most affected states of Jonglei, Lakes and Unity was initiated to respond to the increased needs of people affected and displaced by the flood waters."Rapid needs assessments were conducted in six of the affected counties in early August and partners are now responding to the immediate needs of the flood-affected people, with more assessments planned and efforts ongoing to reach the more remote areas. According to early assessments, priorities include water purification tablets, plastic sheeting for temporary shelter, mosquito nets, fishing kits and medicine for malaria, diarrhoea and other waterborne diseases." OCHA said.