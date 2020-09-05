The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on 03 September that flooding in areas along the White Nile has affected 24 counties in 6 states since July this year.
Heavy rains have caused rivers to overflow their dykes and banks, flooding vast areas and settlements along the White Nile in the centre of the country., with the states of Jonglei and Lakes are the worst affected states.
OCHA said: 2The majority of people displaced moved to higher ground near their homes and plan to return once the flood waters recede. In Bor South, over 33,000 people earlier displaced by conflict and flooding in Twic East and Duk counties to the north have moved west into Awerial county, and are now sheltering in Mingkaman town IDP settlement."
In total, 240,000 people have been displaced in Jonglei and 221,000 in Lakes. Other affected states are Upper Nile (59,000 displaced), Unity (53,000), Central Equatoria (26,000) and Western Equatoria (4,000).
According to OCHA, a coordinated humanitarian response scale-up in the most affected states of Jonglei, Lakes and Unity was initiated to respond to the increased needs of people affected and displaced by the flood waters.
"Rapid needs assessments were conducted in six of the affected counties in early August and partners are now responding to the immediate needs of the flood-affected people, with more assessments planned and efforts ongoing to reach the more remote areas. According to early assessments, priorities include water purification tablets, plastic sheeting for temporary shelter, mosquito nets, fishing kits and medicine for malaria, diarrhoea and other waterborne diseases." OCHA said.
Widespread flooding is also affecting the neighbouring country of Sudan, where the Blue Nile has reached record levels in the capital, Khartoum. As many as 380,000 people have been affected and over 80 have lost their lives in flooding which began in July.
Social Media
Floods destroy farms in #Jonglei state, raising fears of looming hunger #SouthSudan https://t.co/nrxoq6bMRY pic.twitter.com/ZdTFKUroUo— Radio Tamazuj (@RadioTamazuj) September 3, 2020
#ImageOfTheDay— 🇪🇺 DG DEFIS #StrongerTogether (@defis_eu) September 1, 2020
Floods have caused 90 casualties while 380,000+ have been affected following heavy rains in #Sudan🇸🇩 since the start of the 2020 rainy season🌧️
This image acquired by @CopernicusEU #Sentinel2 🇪🇺🛰️ on 30 August shows the flooded zones near Khartoum #فيضان_السودان pic.twitter.com/Xtc5IkHbjQ
Heavy rains and floods since mid-July have affected over 380,000 people in #Sudan— ICPAC (@icpac_igad) August 31, 2020
⚠️ Our forecast indicates heavy rainfall 🌧️🌧️ over #Ethiopia's highlands & eastern #Sudan over the coming week which might lead to further flooding ▶️ https://t.co/euiDk52eQJ
🌊Data @UNOCHA_ROSEA pic.twitter.com/YDNL23A4pG