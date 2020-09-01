Earth Changes
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northern coast of Chile
Yahoo! News
Tue, 01 Sep 2020 22:36 UTC
Chile's interior ministry said in a statement that mining companies operating in the area had not reported any issues in the 2-1/2 hours since the initial quake. GFZ has reported several aftershocks of magnitudes between 5.5 and 6.2.
Chile is the world's largest copper producer and most of its large operations are in Antofagasta region, more than 300 km (180 miles) north of the quake's epicenter.
Miner Antofagasta Plc told Reuters that its operations at Los Pelambres, the closest large deposit to the epicenter, some 379 km (236 miles) in a straight line, had not been affected.
Patricio Elgueta, a union chief at state miner Codelco's El Salvador mine 200 km (120 miles) north, said operations continued as normal.
Mine facilities and other infrastructure in Chile are built to withstand large quakes.
The interior ministry's National Emergency Office said there had been some localized power outages and landslides blocking roads.
The University of Chile's seismological center said that by early morning it had detected as many as 15 aftershocks around the original epicenter near the port city of Huasco, midway between regional capital La Serena and Copiapo.
Ricardo Toro, the National Emergency Office's director, said aftershocks would likely continue through Tuesday morning, and urged those being evacuated as a precautionary measure from homes close to the coast to maintain social distancing measures.
Images posted on social media showed localized damage, including collapsed and cracked walls, and supermarket aisles strewn with broken bottles and other fallen merchandise.
There was no tsunami threat, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
Chile is on the Ring of Fire, an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin that is prone to frequent earthquakes.
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Chile's mineral-rich northern desert in June.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northern coast of Chile
- Biden claims Trump 'lies' about Biden wanting to ban fracking
- Macron's 2nd visit to Lebanon: Pushing for new government, unmasked PR stunt with legendary singer Fairuz
- Biden finally gets around to condemning riots & violence in language Trump supporters say amounts to extortion: 'Blackmail Americans into voting'
- Ice Age Farmer Report: When gardens are outlawed, only criminals will grow food
- 'I am Taiwanese': Czech senate president channels JFK in show of support for island
- Best of the Web: A warning from history: The Carrington event was not unique
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Food supply spontaneously combusting! Controlled demolition of supply chain
- 24 dead and 11,000 rescued after more severe floods in Madhya Pradesh, India - 15.7 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Maduro pardons over 100 of his political opponents
- Investigation: African migrants 'left to die' in Saudi Arabia's hellish Covid detention centers
- British universities' mass-produced 'anti-racism' statements show they care more about activism than education
- Floods leave 17 dead and 1.4 million affected in Odisha, India - 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- 'Black lives matter'? 'Antifa' militants set fire to black-owned business in Portland, bombard mayor's apartment with fireworks
- Palestinians 'can't be stuck in the past,' Trump's idiot son-in-law laments while backing Israel's own thousands-year-old claim to land
- A strange form of life could flourish deep inside of stars, physicists say
- Growing discontent with GNA's policies in Libya reaching critical levels
- How 'swapping bodies' with a friend changes our sense of self
- Inner Mongolia protests at China's plans to bring in Mandarin-only lessons
- Joe Rogan podcast fans cry 'censorship' as many episodes with conservative guests did not make it to Spotify
- Biden claims Trump 'lies' about Biden wanting to ban fracking
- Macron's 2nd visit to Lebanon: Pushing for new government, unmasked PR stunt with legendary singer Fairuz
- Biden finally gets around to condemning riots & violence in language Trump supporters say amounts to extortion: 'Blackmail Americans into voting'
- Ice Age Farmer Report: When gardens are outlawed, only criminals will grow food
- 'I am Taiwanese': Czech senate president channels JFK in show of support for island
- Maduro pardons over 100 of his political opponents
- Palestinians 'can't be stuck in the past,' Trump's idiot son-in-law laments while backing Israel's own thousands-year-old claim to land
- Growing discontent with GNA's policies in Libya reaching critical levels
- Israel frustrated at failure to cripple BDS movement
- Trump: People 'in the dark shadows' are controlling Joe Biden
- Western 'experts' predicted Covid-19 would lead to Russia's economic collapse & 'topple' Putin...they were wrong (again!)
- US foreign policy elite wants Biden & detests Trump because President failed to launch new NATO missions to justify its existence
- Meet the "Violet" - successors to the White Helmets' Syria propaganda throne
- India-China border dispute flares up as both claim to have thwarted violation of territory
- New Ukrainian Special Forces Commander previously attempted to defect to Donetsk
- SOTT Focus: Robert F Kennedy Jr Delivers Historic Anti-Fascism Speech to Million-strong Crowd in Berlin
- New bill could see rioters, looters lose unemployment benefits, be on the hook for policing bills
- Ford Foundation, with Biden campaign ties, funds leftist agitators on U.S. streets
- It's Not Happening: the Mainstream Media Is the Enabler of American Dysfunction
- Trump promises visit to Kenosha in wake of violent protests
- Investigation: African migrants 'left to die' in Saudi Arabia's hellish Covid detention centers
- British universities' mass-produced 'anti-racism' statements show they care more about activism than education
- 'Black lives matter'? 'Antifa' militants set fire to black-owned business in Portland, bombard mayor's apartment with fireworks
- Inner Mongolia protests at China's plans to bring in Mandarin-only lessons
- Joe Rogan podcast fans cry 'censorship' as many episodes with conservative guests did not make it to Spotify
- 'Complete depravity to human life': Police searching for suspect in Baltimore brick attack UPDATE: Video uploaded with 'White Lives Do Not Matter' tag
- Eurozone unemployment rose to 7.9% in July despite COVID measures easing in many countries
- Nearly 3 in 4 adults plan to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, global survey shows
- Black man 'stabbed AutoZone worker' because he 'felt need to kill a white male' after watching police brutality vids
- Pilot reports 'guy in a jetpack' during approach to Los Angeles airport
- Chicago: Man fatally shot at Morgan Park restaurant ID'd
- NBA playoff ratings crash by 23%, lowest watched in 5 years
- Portland rioters light fire to occupied apartment building believed to house Mayor Wheeler
- Top medical advisor to Trump attacked for urging sensible herd immunity strategy
- We might have to wait forever for science to show the Covid threat is over, so let's use our common sense & get back to normal
- German leaders slam 'COVID conspiracy theorists and extremists' who rushed Reichstag steps
- Journalist declares 'one-man war against critical race theory' after nuke lab holds 'white privilege' training
- This is why Jacob Blake had a warrant out for his arrest
- 'Shoot on-site': Chicago gangs form pact to execute cops who draw weapons on suspects, says FBI
- Survivor of Portland Antifa street execution speaks out: 'They hunted us down, they recognized our Patriot Prayer hats'
- Best of the Web: A warning from history: The Carrington event was not unique
- Parasitic worm infections common in Medieval Europe, grave study finds
- Hadrian's Wall dig reveals oldest Christian graffiti on chalice
- Complete 2,700 year old colosseum-like structure unearthed in Turkey may be sole surviving example
- 5,700-year-old Neolithic house, Bronze Age burials, Iron Age smelting site uncovered during excavation in north Cork, Ireland
- Ancient Egypt's pet monkeys were imported from India
- 24,000 year old mammoth ivory carving reveals sophisticated ancient technology of craftsmen
- 3,800-year-old wall reliefs symbolizing famine caused by climate change unearthed in Peru
- CIA vs the Kennedys
- 'The mystery is over': Researchers say they know what happened to 'Lost Colony'
- New x-ray imaging reveals what's inside Egyptian animal mummies
- Mystery of Saudi Arabia's stone monuments deepens
- 15,000 year old engraved stones found on Jersey are oldest evidence of art in British Isles
- 5,000 year old water pipeline system discovered in Iran
- Norwegian man stumbles upon 'unique' early Viking sword: 'Thought it was scrap metal'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Civilization timelines are off
- How MI6 and CIA recruited army generals and bribed politicians in preparation for 1953 Coup in Iran
- Israel's secret plan to ship 60,000 Palestinians to Latin American dictatorship revealed in declassified documents
- 4,500-year-old 'woodhenge' discovered in Portugal
- World's oldest camp bedding found in South African cave - thought to be 200,000 years old
- A strange form of life could flourish deep inside of stars, physicists say
- How 'swapping bodies' with a friend changes our sense of self
- Stonehenge 'enhanced sounds for people inside the monument'
- 'Alarmin' proteins in breast milk are as good as gold
- NASA warns of 25m diameter asteroid close flyby this week, two BIGGER space rocks to follow soon after
- Is mathematics real? Viral TikTok video raises a legitimate question with exciting answers
- Elon Musk unveils version 2 of the Neuralink brain-machine interface surgery bot
- Professor Valentina Zharkova: "We entered the 'modern' Grand Solar Minimum on June 8, 2020"
- How cells can find their way through the human body - and solve mazes with scary accuracy
- Physicists consider a new quantum paradox that casts doubt on a pillar of reality
- The strange similarity of neuron and galaxy networks
- Fossil pollen record suggests vulnerability to mass extinction ahead
- Three pairs of merging supermassive black holes discovered
- US sleep scientists want to cancel daylight saving time
- Prime privacy intrusion: Amazon rolls out body-scanning fitness tracker that detects emotions in voice
- Bad science: Covid-19 does NOT cause heart damage, as blockbuster study reveals basic calculation errors
- New genetic engineering techniques like CRISPR pose numerous risks
- Mystery of Milky Way's strange glow deepens as leading theory dismissed
- Cells reach out and touch, providing evidence of foresight and design
- Google just ran the first-ever quantum simulation of a chemical reaction
- Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northern coast of Chile
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Food supply spontaneously combusting! Controlled demolition of supply chain
- 24 dead and 11,000 rescued after more severe floods in Madhya Pradesh, India - 15.7 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Floods leave 17 dead and 1.4 million affected in Odisha, India - 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Unusual sighting of dolphin in river 13 miles from the sea in Cambridgeshire, UK
- Summer snowfall in Montana
- August snowfall on peaks near Aspen, Colorado
- Cold front brings August snow to Wyoming, freeze warning issued
- Lightning strikes kill 2 children in Uganda
- Six-year-old girl savaged to death by dogs in Punjab, Pakistan
- Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of Chile - shortly followed by a magnitude 6.3
- More than 3,000 people forced to evacuate as wildfire rages in southwestern Spain
- Shallow 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Chagos Archipelago region of the Indian Ocean
- Large waterspout filmed near Genoa Airport in Italy
- Rare muskie attack leaves kayak angler with bloody foot at Pomme de Terre Lake, Missouri
- Rare deep-sea Moonfish found dead on ocean surface after 6.6 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines
- Dead blue whale washes ashore in Tamil Nadu, India
- Dead whale shark washes up on East Java coast, Indonesia - 4th recent for the district
- Elderly, wheelchair-bound woman killed by pit bull terrier in Margate, Florida
- Deep water oarfish washed ashore in Gingoog, Philippines
- Mystery as massive boom shakes homes across Merseyside, UK
- Stunning meteor fireball seen in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Greece
- Amateur skywatcher spots 'huge green' meteor fireball over Union, Oregon
- Loud home-rattling boom heard across west Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on August 22
- Like a full moon: 2nd meteor fireball since July 2 dazzles Japan's skies
- Flashing meteor seen over western Croatia during Perseids
- Kilkenny, Ireland residents baffled by mystery 'loud bang' heard around city
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Shandong, China
- Meteor fireball recorded over Toledo, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over Prince Edward Island, Canada during Perseid meteor shower
- Loud home-shaking boom in Saranac Lake, New York attributed to sonic boom
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK: 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - ITN: Banning WiFi in Schools? | Flour and Rice Rot Teeth | Prescription Video Games
- The Fauci Files
- Prostate cancer blood test - Is it a good idea?
- Pharmacists & Pharmacy Interns given green light to vaccinate children
- Study of heart attack victims showed most had normal LDLs
- COVID19 - What have we learned?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Deconstructing the Covid Narrative with Investigative Journalist Rosemary Frei
- 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes approved for release in Florida Keys
- Some bacteria sacrifice themselves to protect their brethren from antibiotics
- Big Pharma's covid-19 profiteers
- Lies exposed: Center for Science in the Public Interest's (CSPI) organized attack against Mercola
- Lasting immunity seen after mild COVID-19 infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Mass Hypnotic Entrancement and Torture in the Covid Lockdown
- You shouldn't believe anything the government says about vaccines and viruses
- Common mutation of coronavirus more infectious but less harmful
- Should you take fever lowering drugs when you're sick?
- Milk from cows fed on grass is greener than soya substitutes, say scientists
- Study to assess whether babies born during lockdown are more likely to develop allergies
- Frontline nurse Erin Marie Olszewski speaks out about lethal Covid protocols
- Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, 500 million doses available by January
- Scientists induce psychedelic-like experiences from a placebo alone
- More entitled people get angrier after experiencing bad luck
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Alan Francis: The Fourth Way, Taoism and Spiritual Development
- Massive study suggests dreams are really continuations of reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- Eavesdropping on the Russkies: Let's poison somebody!
- Move over NFL: With professional sports canceled, Jordan Peterson to host first televised lobster fights
- Satire with a sting: Hollywood elites rush to normalize pedophilia before they're all outed by Ghislaine Maxwell
- CNN hires this is fine dog to report on riots
- Award-winning investigative journalist ridiculed on Twitter after calling out Ivanka Trump for 'LEGOGATE' fib
- Powerful: Protesters spell out 'love' with burning homes and businesses
- Cat lobby endorses Trump in hopes Americans will go back to work and leave them alone
- Approaching asteroid surges to the top of the polls
- Kamala Harris, 'pranked' by Russian comedians posing as Greta Thunberg, 'accepts' hoax kompromat on Trump
- Biden exceeds all expectations by speaking coherently for over 20 minutes!
- Report: Kamala Harris already vetting VP picks
- Strategy! Trump puts himself on all postage stamps, Dems forced to push for abolishing USPS
- Wild boar who stole German nudist's clothes to be culled
- Mother dog jumps into floodwater to save her puppy in China
- Bald eagle attacks government drone, sending it plummeting into Lake Michigan
- Identity Politics: Party of the Poor and Oppressed nominates Old, Rich, White Man and Cop
- The only way to be healthy in 2020
- Biden says he's excited to find out who he picked for VP
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
Quote of the Day
Given that China was arguably the leading power in the world from c. 1100-1800, and was certainly the leading power in the East Asian region, one would anticipate that the smaller powers in that region would have balanced against it. But this in fact did not happen. The reply might be in turn that this was because China was the kingpin within the international tribute system, and was therefore an imperialist power. But arguably this system was neither imperialist nor could it be explained through the 'conventional practices' associated with Western great power politics.
Recent Comments
Mathew 25. What you do unto each other you do unto Me , and what you do not do unto each other you do not do unto Me. And you will live...
Piss poor 'diplomacy' instigated for sound bites. Inanity. RC
Trump has called NATO obsolete? What's wrong with calling a spade a spade? R.C.
Well, I think the short answer is "yes", but I suppose the violence really stops when the public decide that Democrat run states and cities are...
Look at Kamala's micro-expressions. She appears delighted in the riots and the idea that they will continue.