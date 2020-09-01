Lightning struck dead two children in Iganga district following a heavy weekend downpour. The deceased have been identified as Bruhan Mulondo, 8, and Abdul Mutisa, 10."We were in the house located during the heavy night downpour when a bright flashlight almost blinded us. The next thing I saw was Mulondo lying motionless on the ground," he says.David Ndawula, the Iganga district police commander says that Mutisa was struck dead in Nakigo sub-county. He adds that another victim Trevor Mudebo is admitted at Iganga General hospital.The lightning first struck the children who had taken refuge on the verandah of the grass-thatched house killing one child on the spot. Moments later, nine other children were struck and left unconscious.The children were rushed to Arua regional referral hospital where they died shortly after.