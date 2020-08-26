Society's Child
At least two killed, one injured in shooting on third night of rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin
National Review
Wed, 26 Aug 2020 07:56 UTC
One person was shot in the head and another in the chest, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. While no arrests have been made, Beth said authorities have been able to identify at least one person involved using social media footage of the incident.
The sheriff's office is investigating whether the shooting stemmed from a conflict between protestors and a group of men with weapons who were protecting businesses, Beth told the New York Times.
Videos of last night's shooting circulating online appear to show a group of men surrounding another man carrying a semi-automatic weapon. The man with the weapon is on the ground when he fires into the crowd — about 15 times in one video.
"I've had people saying, 'Why don't you deputize citizens?'" Beth said. "This is why you don't deputize citizens with guns to protect Kenosha."
In earlier nights rioters set fire to buildings and trucks, causing widespread destruction that led the governor to initiate a state of emergency. More than 100 members of the Wisconsin National Guard have been deployed to the city.
Blake's mother said on Tuesday that she opposed the destruction that demonstrations were causing in the city.
"I've noticed a lot of damage," she said. "It doesn't reflect my son or my family."
Blake is in the hospital in critical condition and was partially paralyzed from a bullet that severed his spinal cord after a Kenosha police officer shot him in the back seven times at close range on Sunday while responding to a domestic violence call.
Video of the incident appears to show Blake walking to a van followed by two police officers with weapons drawn. As Blake tries to get into the van, where his three children are waiting, an officer appears to grab him by the shirt and fires several shots at close range into his back.
Reader Comments
If he didn't have that gun, he would have had his ass beaten if not killed - amazing how the mob of attackers split the second he started firing. I guess they were trying to imitate the idiot Georgia jogger.
But, if he didn't have that gun, he probably would not have been targeted by that mob? I dunno.
Globalgrrl, supra - I'd guess that was a 9mm pistol, which, despite movies doesn't kill like movies.
RC
Just watched the end of it. He played it smart turning himself in to the cops. [Link]