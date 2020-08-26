Portland has been gripped by nightly protests for nearly three months

© Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP



Protesters repeatedly set fire late Monday night to a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas, officials said. Twenty-five people were arrested amid clashes that stretched into Tuesday morning.since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrations, often violent, have targeted police buildings and federal buildings. Some protesters have called for reductions in police budgets while the city's mayor and some people in the Black community have decried the violence, saying it is counterproductive.On Tuesday, President Donald Trump renewed calls to have Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler call in the state's National Guard."They must stop calling these anarchists and agitators 'peaceful protestors'. Come back into the real world!People in a group of about 300 people late Monday hurled rocks and bottles at officers and set three fires to the sides of the building and one to an awning, police said. All the fires were put out. One demonstrator climbed atop the building's roof to unfurl a banner and the building's walls were spray-painted, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.Brown said the state's National Guard is currently focused on fighting wildfires, distributing personal protective equipment and unemployment.