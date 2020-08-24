Twenty volcanic earthquakes were recorded at the Taal Volcano island in Batangas in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported yesterday.State seismologists observed a weak steaming activity that reached five meters high from the vents on the main crater between 8 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. yesterday.On Aug. 18, a 20-meter- high steam emission was observed from the vents of the main crater.Science Undersecretary and Phivolcs officer-in-charge Renato Solidum Jr. earlier said that steam emissions at Taal are "normal."Sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas may occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano island, state seismlogists said.Entry to the island, which is the volcano's permanent danger zone especially at the vicinity of the main crater and at the Daang Kastila fissure, is prohibited.