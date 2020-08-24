Three people died and around 1,500 were displaced after recent flooding in Chad.According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), flooding struck the country's capital N'Djamena on 20 August 2020.Flooding destroyed 230 homes and damaged around 100 others in the Dembé quartier in the 7th arrondissement of N'Djamena, displacing 1,502 people from 327 households. Three people died in the flooding.According to IOM, some of the affected individuals are hosted by relatives, but most of them are currently without shelterN'Djamena is a port on the Chari River, near the confluence with the Logone River, on the border with Cameroon, where