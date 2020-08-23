Two people have died and 28 others were injured after they were struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon at Patira West Village, Purongo Sub County in Nwoya District during a funeral service.The deceased Okello Lamemba, 50, a produce dealer at Olwiyo trading centre and one other male adult whose identity could not be established by press time, died from Anaka Hospital where they had been rushed.According to Mr Ben Okot, LCIII Chairperson of Purongo Sub County who was at the burial ground, the victims were under a tent at the funeral.Mr Okot said those that sustained injuries are currently receiving medication at Anaka Hospital.Dr Jolly Lapat, medical superintendent Anaka Hospital said three of the victims, all male, were in critical condition and therefore transferred to St Mary's Hospital Lacor in Gulu City where they are currently in the intensive care unit."Situation is under control and we have not yet discharged any of the survivors to the lightning strike" Lapat said.In October 2018, lightning killed two members from the same family also from Patira West, Purongo Sub County.